Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc Increased by Capital One Financial (NYSE:EPRT)

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) – Analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 18th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 33.51%.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.18.

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $18.38 on Monday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $29.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average is $15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 10.72, a quick ratio of 10.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 44.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,207,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 369,861 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 55,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 67.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 19,540 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $2,967,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 216.4% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 234,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 160,477 shares in the last quarter.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

