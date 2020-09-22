Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens expects that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on VOPKY. ABN Amro upgraded shares of KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR stock opened at $57.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.68. KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR has a twelve month low of $41.06 and a twelve month high of $58.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.39.

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including product tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines, as well as provides access to road and rail networks.

