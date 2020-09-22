Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) Issued By Barrington Research

Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Strategic Education in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 18th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now anticipates that the health services provider will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.24. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Strategic Education’s FY2021 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on STRA. Truist initiated coverage on Strategic Education in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Strategic Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub lowered Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Sidoti raised Strategic Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Strategic Education presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.40.

Strategic Education stock opened at $90.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.34. Strategic Education has a 12 month low of $87.51 and a 12 month high of $187.98.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.54 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.16%. Strategic Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

