Pure Price Down 49.3% This Week (PUREX)

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded 49.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last week, Pure has traded down 49.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Pure coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Pure has a total market cap of $1,450.00 and $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00651820 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00010255 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 60.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,498.21 or 0.14260854 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00035770 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004676 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000127 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000766 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Pure Profile

Pure (CRYPTO:PUREX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pure is purexalt.io . Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin

Buying and Selling Pure

Pure can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pure using one of the exchanges listed above.

