Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $203.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PSA. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Argus cut shares of Public Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a sell rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Storage currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $221.69.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $216.29 on Monday. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $155.37 and a 1 year high of $249.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.22. The company has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($1.11). Public Storage had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 48.65%. The business had revenue of $709.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

In related news, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total value of $401,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,563.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 37,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $217.65 per share, with a total value of $8,059,797.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,859,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,524,587.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 211.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 77,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,814,000 after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,715,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,263,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.