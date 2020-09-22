Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.85.

NYSE:PEG opened at $51.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $34.75 and a one year high of $63.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $105,640.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,568.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,357 shares of company stock worth $345,959 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth $39,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Truehand Inc bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

