Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) will report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. Public Service Enterprise Group reported earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full-year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

PEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BofA Securities raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.85.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $105,640.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,568.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,357 shares of company stock worth $345,959. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Truehand Inc bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PEG opened at $51.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $63.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.76%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

