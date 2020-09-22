PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.92.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet raised PTC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on PTC in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on PTC from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on PTC from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $145,429.08. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $1,294,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,715,512.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,917 shares of company stock worth $1,460,507 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC by 25.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.90. 1,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. PTC has a twelve month low of $43.90 and a twelve month high of $97.67. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 113.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.82.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.22 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

