Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

PUK stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.63. 7,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,924. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.44. Prudential Public has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $42.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 56.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 859,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,096,000 after purchasing an additional 311,299 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Prudential Public by 210.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,012,000 after buying an additional 246,676 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Prudential Public by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 415,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,626,000 after buying an additional 188,995 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,606,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Prudential Public by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 874,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,674,000 after buying an additional 107,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

