ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SAA) Shares Gap Down to $66.11

ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SAA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $66.11, but opened at $61.62. ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 shares last traded at $61.62, with a volume of 33 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.74.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SAA) by 1,309.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,674 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 3.30% of ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

