Promis Neurosciences (TSE:PMN) Shares Up 11.1%

Promis Neurosciences Inc (TSE:PMN) shares traded up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 235,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 292,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $39.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.18.

Get Promis Neurosciences alerts:

Promis Neurosciences (TSE:PMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that Promis Neurosciences Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc, a development stage biotech company, discovers and develops precision medicine therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and Parkinson's disease (PD). Its proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques.

Recommended Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Promis Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Promis Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.