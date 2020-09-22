Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Hits New 52-Week High at $97.73

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $97.73 and last traded at $96.44, with a volume of 13075 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America began coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Progressive from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine raised Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Progressive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.20.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $3,204,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $252,527.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,433 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,299 shares of company stock worth $8,048,783 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Progressive by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,740,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,860,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890,461 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,602,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $413,692,000 after buying an additional 2,578,123 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $156,896,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $154,239,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,313,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $341,114,000 after buying an additional 1,993,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

