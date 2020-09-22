Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 89,375 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,904,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 89,375 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.83% of Viavi Solutions worth $24,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 28.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,732,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,370,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,777,000 after buying an additional 237,739 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 10.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,971,102 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,306,000 after acquiring an additional 280,042 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 755.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,559,495 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,419 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 71.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,858,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,834,000 after acquiring an additional 775,597 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. Viavi Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 91.01 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $266.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.98 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 6,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $88,194.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,582.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub cut Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.06.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.