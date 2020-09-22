Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,613 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of IDEX worth $25,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,576,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 219,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,662,000 after buying an additional 19,754 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IEX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Argus began coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.67.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $178.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $104.56 and a 52-week high of $188.17. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $561.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.69 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 18.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEX news, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 15,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $2,774,077.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,229.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 99,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.77, for a total transaction of $16,855,059.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,312,155.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,043 shares of company stock worth $21,872,661. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

