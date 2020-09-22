Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of AmerisourceBergen worth $23,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 21.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,892,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,978,000 after purchasing an additional 860,769 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 40.0% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,150,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,477,000 after purchasing an additional 900,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,042,000 after purchasing an additional 39,550 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 35.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,932,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,225,000 after acquiring an additional 510,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,813,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,464,000 after acquiring an additional 82,057 shares during the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total transaction of $320,167.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,145.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $549,352.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,700.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,827 shares of company stock valued at $4,812,297 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.80.

NYSE ABC opened at $95.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $106.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.08.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 46.04%. The company had revenue of $45.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.