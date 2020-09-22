Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 741,236 Shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 5,688.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 754,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 741,236 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.67% of Essent Group worth $27,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Essent Group by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Essent Group by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Essent Group in the 1st quarter worth $173,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Essent Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Essent Group by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essent Group stock opened at $36.18 on Tuesday. Essent Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $55.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.53 and its 200 day moving average is $33.12.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $236.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.31 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 49.62% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. S&P Equity Research decreased their target price on shares of Essent Group from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Essent Group from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Essent Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essent Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

