Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 6,784 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 290,318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $29,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,572,642 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,073,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,821,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $654,479,000 after buying an additional 35,949 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,863,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $407,014,000 after buying an additional 48,296 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 19.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,955,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $163,664,000 after purchasing an additional 324,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 528.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,582,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $132,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.64.

Shares of KEYS opened at $97.80 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $77.93 and a 12 month high of $110.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

