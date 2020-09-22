Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 3,921 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Royal Gold worth $25,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Royal Gold by 197.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 42.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 16.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RGLD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Monday, July 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Shares of RGLD opened at $122.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.96. Royal Gold, Inc has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $119.97 million for the quarter. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.96% and a return on equity of 7.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

