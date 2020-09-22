Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 35,324 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,324 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $24,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 66,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,985,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Nucor by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC grew its position in Nucor by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 77,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in Nucor by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 140,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $45.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.10. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $58.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. Nucor had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.91.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $405,417.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,090 shares in the company, valued at $5,099,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.