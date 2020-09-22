Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 380,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,165 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $26,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ameren by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in Ameren by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 45,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameren from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ameren from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BofA Securities cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.75.

AEE stock opened at $76.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.26. Ameren Corp has a 12-month low of $58.74 and a 12-month high of $87.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.41.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ameren Corp will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.10%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

