Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $28.60 Million Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 361,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,716 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $28,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 69,270 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.16, for a total value of $6,453,193.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,740,862.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 17,622 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $1,610,298.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,137,783.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,926 shares of company stock valued at $11,176,171 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $87.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.92. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.61 and a fifty-two week high of $99.34.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $709.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.44 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.45%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTEK. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tetra Tech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.83.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

