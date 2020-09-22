Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $26.62 Million Position in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,738 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.77% of Lithia Motors worth $26,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LAD. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LAD. Guggenheim increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Benchmark increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.43.

In related news, SVP Thomas Dobry sold 2,321 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.43, for a total transaction of $560,359.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 381 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.06, for a total value of $93,367.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,464 shares of company stock valued at $7,596,831 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $222.68 on Tuesday. Lithia Motors Inc has a one year low of $55.74 and a one year high of $278.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $247.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.81.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $2.18. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors Inc will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

