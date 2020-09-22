Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $23.44 Million Stock Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,715,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 346,818 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $23,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 566.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 278.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares during the period.

NYSE:PEB opened at $12.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 1.68. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $28.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.17.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $22.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. On average, research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1.52%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $19.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 12,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $275,174.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,493 shares in the company, valued at $159,600.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 5,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.47 per share, with a total value of $107,650.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

