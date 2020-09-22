Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 832,860 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,921 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Southwest Airlines worth $28,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,931,851 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,433,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959,290 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,589,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 225.8% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,818,962 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $130,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,790 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9,165.5% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,548,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $87,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 69.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 5,644,538 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $201,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $37.52 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $58.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.80 and a beta of 1.31.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by ($0.14). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post -6.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LUV. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Sunday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.10.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

