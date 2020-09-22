Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) by 28.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,434,067 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,137 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $25,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,899,159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,780,000 after purchasing an additional 251,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SolarWinds by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,563,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,980 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC grew its stake in SolarWinds by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 3,410,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,440,000 after acquiring an additional 847,450 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SolarWinds by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,875,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,051,000 after acquiring an additional 162,393 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in SolarWinds by 458.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,058,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,704,000 after acquiring an additional 868,895 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWI stock opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.69, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. SolarWinds Corp has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $22.02.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $246.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.38 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 9.33%. SolarWinds’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SolarWinds Corp will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

SWI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. SolarWinds currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.91.

In other SolarWinds news, Director James K. Lines sold 18,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $387,192.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,355.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Gardiner sold 64,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $1,354,547.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 828,900 shares in the company, valued at $17,348,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 594,974 shares of company stock worth $11,792,227. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

