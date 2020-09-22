Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 35,844 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 837,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,844 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $25,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 68.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,861,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,624,000 after buying an additional 1,565,935 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 273.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 800,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,113,000 after buying an additional 586,202 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at $15,040,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,240,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $348,234,000 after buying an additional 462,957 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at $13,786,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NeoGenomics news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 37,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $1,410,605.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 197,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,349,215.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 10,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $376,691.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 197,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,283.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,273 shares of company stock valued at $9,498,701 over the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEO opened at $35.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.44. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $41.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -702.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.00 and its 200 day moving average is $31.42.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEO shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NeoGenomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

