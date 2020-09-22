Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,013 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.76% of Omnicell worth $23,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 2nd quarter valued at $595,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 10,295.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 102,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after buying an additional 101,106 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after buying an additional 40,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 59,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $105,014.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at $11,410,221.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 3,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $279,407.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,431,517.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Omnicell from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $73.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.16, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.24 and a 1-year high of $94.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.70.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $199.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.16 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

