Prime-XI (PXI) Achieves Market Cap of $2,302.72

Prime-XI (CURRENCY:PXI) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 22nd. One Prime-XI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last week, Prime-XI has traded 53.9% lower against the US dollar. Prime-XI has a market cap of $2,302.72 and $2.00 worth of Prime-XI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005205 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Prime-XI Coin Profile

PXI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2014. Prime-XI’s total supply is 21,931,815 coins. Prime-XI’s official website is primexi.com . Prime-XI’s official Twitter account is @OfficialPXI and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Prime-XI

Prime-XI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prime-XI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prime-XI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prime-XI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

