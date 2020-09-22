PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) Receives $16.70 Average Price Target from Brokerages

PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.70.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PQG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised PQ Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of PQ Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PQG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PQ Group in the second quarter valued at $3,782,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in PQ Group by 55.7% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 619,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 221,500 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in PQ Group by 53.5% during the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 202,214 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PQ Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,795,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,467,000 after purchasing an additional 53,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in PQ Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 804,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,770,000 after purchasing an additional 36,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

PQG opened at $10.72 on Friday. PQ Group has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $17.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.85.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $359.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.56 million. PQ Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that PQ Group will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

