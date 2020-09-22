PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a $135.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PPG. Argus raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.26.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

NYSE:PPG traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.50. 7,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.26. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $69.77 and a 52-week high of $134.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.62.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 23.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $1,846,557.00. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2,836.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 74,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,904,000 after acquiring an additional 71,988 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,266,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,333,000 after acquiring an additional 31,669 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 380.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 322,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,159,000 after acquiring an additional 255,032 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter worth $5,705,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $254,092,000 after acquiring an additional 23,383 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.