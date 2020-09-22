PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Given Buy Rating at Mizuho

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $38.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $35.00. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of PPD from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of PPD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PPD from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PPD from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.93.

Get PPD alerts:

Shares of PPD opened at $34.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.86. PPD has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $35.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.88.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.53 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPD will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PPD during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,556,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter worth $8,015,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter worth $37,946,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter worth $4,263,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter worth $24,632,000. 65.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PPD

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.