Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Upgraded by Mizuho to Buy

Mizuho upgraded shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has $38.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays upgraded Portland General Electric from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. Sidoti cut their price target on Portland General Electric from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Bank of America upgraded Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.70.

Shares of POR opened at $34.24 on Monday. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $31.96 and a 52 week high of $63.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.18.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 271,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,335,000 after purchasing an additional 45,200 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $351,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 30.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,271,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,772,000 after buying an additional 760,665 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 17.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,016,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,489,000 after acquiring an additional 153,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 18.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

