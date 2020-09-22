Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,337 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,079 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 58,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 2.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 2.3% during the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 23,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 4.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 11.4% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BPOP. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Popular from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Popular from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Popular in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Popular from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Popular has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of BPOP opened at $36.93 on Tuesday. Popular Inc has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.57. Popular had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $562.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Popular Inc will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

