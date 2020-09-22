PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,697 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in KKR & Co Inc by 3.7% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in KKR & Co Inc by 32.8% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in KKR & Co Inc by 48.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in KKR & Co Inc by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 80,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in KKR & Co Inc by 2.6% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 27,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

NYSE KKR opened at $34.53 on Tuesday. KKR & Co Inc has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.71.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. KKR & Co Inc’s payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.15.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.