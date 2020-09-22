PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,742 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of AerCap worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AerCap by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in AerCap by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AerCap by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management increased its holdings in AerCap by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in AerCap by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AER shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AerCap in a report on Monday, August 31st. Bank of America downgraded AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine upgraded AerCap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AerCap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Shares of AER opened at $24.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.09. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $64.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.10.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.42. AerCap had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

