PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $3.05 Million Holdings in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,858 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Trimble by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Trimble by 9.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 35,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in Trimble by 1.4% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 112,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 32.2% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $47.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.67. Trimble Inc has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $54.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $733.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.58 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Trimble Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trimble news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $1,470,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,564.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $199,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,016.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,972 shares of company stock worth $4,493,892. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Trimble from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Trimble from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Trimble from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Trimble from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.11.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

Featured Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.