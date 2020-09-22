Pizza (PIZZA) Reaches Market Cap of $552,587.39

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. One Pizza token can now be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000176 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Pizza has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. Pizza has a total market capitalization of $552,587.39 and $994.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005001 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Pizza Profile

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,851,248 tokens. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

Pizza Token Trading

Pizza can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

