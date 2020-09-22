Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Scotiabank raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,249,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,587,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,725 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 191.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095,104 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $204,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,597 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $97,184,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,200,338 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $650,302,000 after acquiring an additional 806,132 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,185,387 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $223,455,000 after acquiring an additional 634,876 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PXD traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.52. 23,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,568. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $159.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 26.89%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

