PHI Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $286.00 (PHI)

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 22nd. PHI Token has a total market capitalization of $326,819.08 and $286.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PHI Token has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. One PHI Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0561 or 0.00000534 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PHI Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00039449 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00232659 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00084480 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.14 or 0.01400611 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00182313 BTC.

PHI Token Profile

PHI Token’s launch date was February 28th, 2018. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,636,660 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 tokens. PHI Token’s official website is www.phitoken.io . PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

PHI Token Token Trading

PHI Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PHI Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PHI Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PHI Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PHI Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PHI Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.