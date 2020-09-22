PeerStream (NASDAQ:MVEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

PeerStream (NASDAQ:MVEN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, UBS Group lowered PeerStream to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of MVEN stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.76. PeerStream has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.12.

TheMaven, Inc engages in the software development, building a list of selective, invite-only channel partners, and reaching out to potential channel partners for discussion. It also develops an exclusive coalition of professionally-managed online media channels based on a company developed technology platform.

