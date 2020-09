Paragon ID (OTCMKTS:PAGDF) Rating Reiterated by Kepler Capital Markets

Paragon ID (OTCMKTS:PAGDF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS PAGDF opened at $33.84 on Friday. Paragon ID has a 12 month low of $33.84 and a 12 month high of $33.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.84.

Paragon ID Company Profile

Paragon ID SA provides identification solutions worldwide. The company offers various terminals, including couplers, readers, and accessories; traceability and stock, radio frequency identification (RFID), security, and durable labels; and container tracking, secure application module, mobile ticketing, operational maintenance, brand protection, customer relationship management, stock management, and access control solutions.

