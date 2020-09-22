Pantos (PAN) Price Hits $0.0394 on Major Exchanges

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. One Pantos token can now be bought for $0.0394 or 0.00000375 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pantos has a total market cap of $1.27 million and $15,233.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pantos has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009546 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00039261 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00228563 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00084485 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.49 or 0.01395638 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00183116 BTC.

About Pantos

Pantos launched on March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,215,341 tokens. Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pantos is pantos.io . The official message board for Pantos is medium.com/pantos

Pantos Token Trading

Pantos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pantos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pantos using one of the exchanges listed above.

