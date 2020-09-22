Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) Now Covered by BWS Financial

Equities research analysts at BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. BWS Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 165.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PEIX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Ethanol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Pacific Ethanol from $3.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Shares of Pacific Ethanol stock opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 3.94. Pacific Ethanol has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $7.84.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $212.07 million during the quarter. Pacific Ethanol had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Neil M. Koehler purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $167,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 872,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,653.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher W. Wright sold 82,869 shares of Pacific Ethanol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $414,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 168,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 105,505 shares of company stock valued at $358,678 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Ethanol Company Profile

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

