Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) Shares Gap Down to $0.94

Orezone Gold Corp (CVE:ORE)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.94, but opened at $0.87. Orezone Gold shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 29,484 shares traded.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.50 target price on shares of Orezone Gold and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 8.45 and a quick ratio of 7.98. The company has a market capitalization of $208.45 million and a P/E ratio of -9.78.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Orezone Gold Corp will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Orezone Gold news, insider Sun Valley Gold LLC sold 48,500 shares of Orezone Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.86, for a total transaction of C$41,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,812,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$22,198,598.64. Insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $274,200 in the last ninety days.

Orezone Gold Company Profile (CVE:ORE)

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the investigation, acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of resource projects. Its principal property is the Bomboré gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Orezone Gold Corporation(TSXV:ORE) operates independently of IAMGOLD Burkina Faso Inc as of February 25, 2009.

