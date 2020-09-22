Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,389 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 82,961 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Oracle by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 828,084 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $45,768,000 after acquiring an additional 58,900 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,868,789 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $158,558,000 after purchasing an additional 207,959 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 61,380 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,888,068 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $214,893,000 after purchasing an additional 162,661 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,563,935 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $196,925,000 after purchasing an additional 53,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.98. The company had a trading volume of 138,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,014,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.49 and a 200 day moving average of $53.53. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $62.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 7,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $428,421.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 292,474 shares in the company, valued at $17,846,763.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,029,673 shares of company stock worth $274,712,167 over the last three months. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

