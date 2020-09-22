Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Oak Street Health in a report issued on Thursday, September 17th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.49.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

OSH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

OSH opened at $42.27 on Monday. Oak Street Health has a 12-month low of $37.11 and a 12-month high of $53.58.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 16th. The company reported ($72.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($72.41).

In other Oak Street Health news, Director Kim Keck acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in designing and building the Oak Street platform to address the unmet needs of the chronically ill Medicare population in the United States. It operates primary care centers serving Medicare beneficiaries. The company contracts with health plans to generate medical costs savings and realize a return on its investment in primary care.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.