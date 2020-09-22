Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 234,621 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 234,621 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.16% of Cogent Communications worth $42,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

CCOI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $62.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.14. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a one year low of $53.46 and a one year high of $92.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.47, a PEG ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.05.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $140.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 371.05%.

In other news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $26,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,780 shares of company stock valued at $471,113 in the last quarter. 10.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

