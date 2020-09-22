Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 396,894 Shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 57.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,090,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 396,894 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $40,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,026,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,594 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,328,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,250,000 after acquiring an additional 173,018 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,066,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,445,000 after acquiring an additional 57,522 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 14,765.2% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,872,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 514.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,670,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,348 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

HIW has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.38.

HIW opened at $33.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $183.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.69 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 41.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.66%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.