Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 70,935 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,935 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $39,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 25,725 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 709,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,871,000 after purchasing an additional 96,742 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $164.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $113.27 and a 52 week high of $202.68.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.38. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.78 EPS. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RNR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on RenaissanceRe from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.43.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

