Nulegacy Gold (CVE:NUG) Shares Gap Down to $0.19

Nulegacy Gold Corp (CVE:NUG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.19, but opened at $0.18. Nulegacy Gold shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 17,000 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.09. The company has a market cap of $24.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00. The company has a current ratio of 43.48, a quick ratio of 43.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

About Nulegacy Gold (CVE:NUG)

NuLegacy Gold Corporation acquires and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for gold deposits. It focuses on the Red Hill property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

